Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Holding by $1.66 Million as Market Value Declined; United Services Automobile Association Increased Its Position in Bb&T (BBT) by $4.41 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 1583.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 748,418 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 89,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 722,913 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.52 million, up from 632,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 6.28M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Natl Retail Bank In has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Crosslink Cap invested in 137,058 shares or 6.36% of the stock. 617,900 are held by Legal & General Group Public Limited Com. Hm Payson And reported 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Proshare Advsr Lc holds 4,610 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 463,994 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 1.57M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.45% or 56,824 shares. Daiwa Inc owns 6,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cadence Management Ltd Liability reported 5,466 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel reported 0.95% stake. Moreover, Trexquant Investment LP has 0.31% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 44,336 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 70,000 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 34,990 shares to 148,560 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,472 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 18,339 shares to 33,260 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 3,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,056 shares, and cut its stake in Albany International Corp (NYSE:AIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 20,641 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 6,389 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Regentatlantic holds 5,201 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Llc holds 0.06% or 5,804 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd accumulated 33,800 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc holds 13,735 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 4,881 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs invested in 0.07% or 156,136 shares. Financial Architects Inc reported 683 shares. Hm Payson And Company reported 49,746 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 183,358 shares. 102,802 are owned by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia. Greenleaf holds 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 4,369 shares.