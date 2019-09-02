Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.28 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut Its Position by $1.86 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 1.11 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 82.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 21,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, down from 25,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,454 shares to 75,454 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 13,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 4 after the close. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.22 million for 188.54 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 24,976 shares to 28,653 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 29,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

