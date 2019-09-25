Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Raised Its Position; Broad Run Investment Management Has Lowered Its American Woodmark (AMWD) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 5,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 176,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.06M, up from 170,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $211.5. About 1.00 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 24,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.83M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $86.88. About 130,902 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 14,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James & owns 29,697 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 11,778 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 450,649 shares or 0.51% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 19,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Comerica Fincl Bank reported 15,559 shares. 5,011 are owned by Mason Street Ltd Liability. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.09% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Northern Tru Corp reported 208,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 789,476 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.37% or 365,528 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 864 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 19,015 shares.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.76M for 12.78 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why American Woodmark (AMWD) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For May 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OneSpan Inc. Common Stock (OSPN) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Timing the Market, Is it Possible? – August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Economic Data – Benzinga” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Cloudflare a Buy After Its 20% Post-IPO Pop? – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Zscaler Gets Punished as the Cloud Security War Heats Up – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,723 shares to 245,448 shares, valued at $51.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 6,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,314 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).