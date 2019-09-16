Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Increased Stake by $396,459 as Market Valuation Declined; Baxter Bros Continues to Hold Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL)

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 1,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 8,232 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 6,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $219.92. About 18.86 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 120.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 1,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 3,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 1,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $7.35 during the last trading session, reaching $215.7. About 1.24 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements

