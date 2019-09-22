Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Allen Investment Management Has Lowered Position as Stock Declined; International Value Advisers Boosted Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Holding by $837,027

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 9,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 5,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 14,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 748,418 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 279,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.45 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 17,909 shares traded. Phcnix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 82,126 shares to 162,835 shares, valued at $21.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 38,995 shares to 505,547 shares, valued at $65.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 216,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).