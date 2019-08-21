Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined While Valicenti Advisory Services Cut Holding by $1.35 Million; Artemis Investment Management Llp Holds Stake in Pfizer (PFE)

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 241,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.58 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.77 million, up from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 13.63M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 21,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, down from 27,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $203.77. About 1.12M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mrj Cap stated it has 2.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Carlson Capital Mgmt invested in 9,625 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 3.11 million are owned by Asset Mngmt One. Forte Cap Ltd Com Adv has invested 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.93% or 336,242 shares. Gradient Investments invested in 9,756 shares. Field & Main State Bank owns 9,273 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. California-based Cetera Advisor Net Llc has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,175 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.42% or 415,534 shares. Opus Group Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 49,806 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Capstone Fincl has invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sound Shore Mngmt Ct has 2.69% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 780,432 shares to 506,700 shares, valued at $15.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 301,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,000 were reported by Firsthand Cap Management Inc. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 10,334 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 386,752 shares. Montag A & Associates stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 30,579 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn owns 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 10 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 57,860 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has 0.12% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5,745 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny owns 60,744 shares. Forbes J M Llp has 26,634 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has 29,730 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 14,887 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 2,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 1,639 shares.