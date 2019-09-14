Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Decreased Holding; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Middleby (MIDD) Stake by $8.41 Million as Stock Price Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 62,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 886,440 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.29M, down from 948,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.42. About 138,190 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 18,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, down from 20,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 1.18 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,294 shares to 412,003 shares, valued at $55.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Millicom International Cellula (MIICF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.87% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 29,442 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Blackrock accumulated 5.68 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Carlson Cap LP invested in 0.58% or 186,934 shares. Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership reported 1,173 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Kistler holds 700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 1,694 shares. Hbk Investments Lp reported 14,620 shares. Rothschild Inv Il owns 29,305 shares. Osborne Prtn Management Ltd Llc holds 0.89% or 22,895 shares. Sei invested in 60,320 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Aviva Public Limited Com reported 33,537 shares.

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $91.86 million for 18.25 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold MIDD shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 50.30 million shares or 4.86% less from 52.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Finance Grp has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd invested 0.03% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Next Fin Gp stated it has 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 2,769 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 2,720 shares. Victory Cap Inc holds 180,190 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Disciplined Growth Incorporated Mn reported 3.79% stake. Parkside Bancorp & Tru invested in 632 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Bb&T Securities Ltd Com reported 10,567 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.08% or 115,606 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 19,242 shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) by 789,560 shares to 3.89M shares, valued at $204.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA).