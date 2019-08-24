Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined While Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lifted Stake by $63.48 Million; Riverhead Capital Management Increased Its Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Holding by $1.09 Million as Stock Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 10,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 44,078 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 33,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 507,056 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT; 02/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 652.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 262,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 302,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.47M, up from 40,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 1.04 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 1,960 shares to 2,581 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,275 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

