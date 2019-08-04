Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined While Menta Capital Raised Its Stake; Brant Point Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 11,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 41,837 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 203.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 2,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 3,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904,000, up from 1,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $221.56. About 879,554 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 55,569 shares to 116,451 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.56 million activity. 8,368 shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A., worth $1.17M on Tuesday, February 12. RUTHERFORD BILL B had sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24M. 28,084 shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L, worth $3.90 million. $27,896 worth of stock was sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by STEELE JOHN M. Foster Jon M sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. Westpac owns 312,157 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1.89M shares. Franklin Res reported 178,805 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grp Inc invested in 0.06% or 113,369 shares. Narwhal stated it has 7,096 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Provise Grp Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,615 shares. First Mercantile holds 668 shares. Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Redwood Invests Limited Company accumulated 49,695 shares. Whittier Tru Commerce holds 0% or 6 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 139,500 were reported by Axa. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 9,835 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 23,868 shares to 39,037 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

