Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined While Bourgeon Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.28 Million; Unilever N V (UN) Market Valuation Rose While Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Cut Position

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $214.68. About 1.13M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 30,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,241 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, down from 170,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 813,995 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint; 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q VOLUME +11%; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 198.78 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $18.74 million activity. $1.68M worth of stock was sold by Klarich Lee on Tuesday, February 12. 30,000 shares were sold by ZUK NIR, worth $6.53M. $1.87 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by BONVANIE RENE.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE) by 21,750 shares to 111,825 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN) by 23,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).