Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position Maintained by Riverpark Capital Management Llc; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Boosted Its Position

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $97.68. About 679,930 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.3. About 299,146 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 11,000 shares to 2,623 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,225 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Services Limited Liability Com owns 9,183 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 330,849 shares. 1,826 were reported by Barrett Asset Limited Liability Com. 5,004 are owned by Leavell Inv Mgmt. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has 0.13% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 1.75% or 32,004 shares in its portfolio. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 12,008 shares. Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Greenleaf Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). State Bank Of Stockton accumulated 7,697 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 215,235 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. 38,081 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com. Carlson Lp holds 0.32% or 198,947 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt has 14,416 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Bell Commercial Bank holds 0.08% or 3,211 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic closes Titan Spine buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces the Upsizing of its Maximum Tender Offer to up to $4.35 billion for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Medtronic, Paychex and AbbVie – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 37,579 shares to 102,423 shares, valued at $17.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,664 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $27.40 million activity. 9,330 shares were sold by BONVANIE RENE, worth $1.87 million on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $6.53 million were sold by ZUK NIR. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $7.80 million worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Palo Alto Networks Inc. Stock Fell 18.7% in October – The Motley Fool” on November 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Tesla’s Musk Reassures, and Veeva’s Victory Sours – The Motley Fool” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto +1.8% after two upgrades – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks: Leaders In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of PureSec – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Incorporated invested in 177,022 shares. Cibc Markets holds 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 10,758 shares. Riverpark Advisors Limited Com reported 13,289 shares stake. The Washington-based First Washington has invested 3.32% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Atria Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 3,261 shares. Sphera Funds Management Limited holds 0.69% or 30,754 shares in its portfolio. Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital LP holds 0.18% or 2,608 shares. Moreover, First Personal Financial has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 109 shares. Arrow Fin invested in 0.01% or 165 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wunderlich Managemnt owns 7,099 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Coastline has invested 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Fiduciary stated it has 3,060 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.08% or 8.16M shares.