Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position Maintained by Eaton Vance Management; Encana (ECA) Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Has Upped Its Position by $156.40 Million

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 188.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 22.34 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 34.20M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247.58M, up from 11.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 12.66 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 361,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.71 million, up from 348,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $215.93. About 493,380 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 2,939 shares to 145,228 shares, valued at $26.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 102,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 15,180 shares to 3,962 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 23,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889,997 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

