Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position Has Lifted by Riverpark Advisors Llc; As American Airls Group (AAL) Share Value Declined, Hourglass Capital Upped Position

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 4,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 13,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58M shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 18,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 336,409 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97M, up from 317,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 5.21 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Most Baffling Stock Holdings – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “American Airlines opens its new Fort Worth headquarters â€” take a look inside – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Aurora Cannabis, American Airlines Group, and Construction Partners Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Airline sector sell-off seen as overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Airline Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Spike 15% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 113,541 shares to 235,843 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 37,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,001 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 the insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $65,844. $138,820 worth of stock was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was made by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Capital, California-based fund reported 400 shares. 7.83M were reported by Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership. Deltec Asset Llc reported 530,795 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Goodhaven Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 6.38% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 20,788 were accumulated by First Mercantile Trust Com. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.19% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 29,317 shares. 592,675 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 32,700 shares. Nomura Asset reported 23,936 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp has 3.72% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 14,785 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund Mgmt has 0.06% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 216,470 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr Inc holds 22,532 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 5,111 shares.

