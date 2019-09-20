Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position Has Lifted by Bank Hapoalim Bm; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Decreased Position by $481,600 as Market Valuation Declined

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 120.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 1,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 3,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 1,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $208.16. About 564,364 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 454,950 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71M, down from 466,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 22.78 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birinyi Assoc holds 0.4% or 21,750 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsrs Inc has 4.04M shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Fincl Advisory has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 71,074 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd accumulated 185,187 shares. Sterling Investment holds 38,021 shares. Accredited Investors owns 26,750 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 122,636 shares. Blue Incorporated owns 44,413 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy) accumulated 1,849 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mcrae Cap holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,850 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 301,089 shares. 33.65 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Portland Advisors stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 67,491 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 10,274 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.44B for 14.82 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks: High Ambition, Affordable Stock – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on January 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Are the Analysts Right About Palo Alto Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.