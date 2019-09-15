Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position Boosted by Bank Hapoalim Bm; Jabodon Pt Company Has Raised Its Position in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $920,720 as Shares Declined

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 23,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 166,519 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69 million, up from 143,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 6.55M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 120.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 1,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 3,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 1,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 1.18 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 8,221 shares to 22,400 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,895 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diker Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.59% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Susquehanna Int Gru Llp reported 326,853 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1.36 million were accumulated by Sands Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bbt Capital Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 3,708 shares. Mcmillion Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.87% or 500,849 shares. First Mercantile Trust Comm holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,018 shares. 30,170 were accumulated by Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 255,365 shares. Schroder Invest Group reported 98,396 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 30,000 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & accumulated 0.04% or 1,492 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.58% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson owns 13,456 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 0.04% or 763,987 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Com reported 440,850 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Davenport & owns 16,611 shares. Linscomb And Williams has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 229,137 shares. 21,005 are held by Natl Registered Invest Advisor. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0% or 8,211 shares in its portfolio. First Finance Corp In invested 0.55% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cornerstone owns 4,727 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 4.17 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Communication Ltd Co accumulated 2,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Covey Capital Advisors Limited Company has invested 3.28% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Ls Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 26,932 shares. Main Street Rech Lc accumulated 56,534 shares or 0.51% of the stock.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,595 shares were bought by Goldfarb Mark A, worth $100,367.