Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined While Osborne Partners Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Cypress Capital Group Has Lifted Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 37.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 3,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10,979 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, up from 7,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $288.58. About 1.66M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $208.85. About 358,399 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Research Management Company reported 175 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 121,834 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 10 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.01% stake. The Illinois-based Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.7% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 34,536 were reported by Hightower Limited Liability Company. 26,904 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 3,215 are held by American Money Mgmt. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Telemus Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 50,000 shares. Harvard Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,006 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability stated it has 9,525 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $522.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 15,773 shares to 145,477 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,752 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Capital Limited Company accumulated 1,943 shares. Moreover, North Point Managers Corp Oh has 3.39% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 70,059 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability reported 0.24% stake. First Dallas Secs invested in 0.41% or 1,780 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Co owns 1,558 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 42,728 shares for 3.53% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.26% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Zwj Counsel Inc reported 1,913 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Randolph, a Ohio-based fund reported 55,010 shares. Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 1,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,317 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp stated it has 5,098 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Vigilant Management Llc accumulated 441 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt has invested 2.88% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7,353 shares to 10,227 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (SUB) by 10,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,708 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

