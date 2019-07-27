Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined While Azimuth Capital Management Has Cut by $1.33 Million Its Holding; Woodstock Maintains Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 5,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,122 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, down from 47,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 814,285 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. Klarich Lee had sold 7,500 shares worth $1.68M. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65 million worth of stock.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 53,275 shares to 278,435 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 20,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 232,710 shares. Stevens Management Lp reported 0.29% stake. Telemus Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,691 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co stated it has 30,579 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bp Public Ltd Co reported 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,468 shares. Trust Inv, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,275 shares. Field And Main National Bank holds 3,820 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm has 1,615 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 543 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Incorporated owns 900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highland Mgmt LP owns 25,000 shares. 10,334 are owned by Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 210.21 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy-the-Dip Candidate After a 25% Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto +1.8% after two upgrades – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Twistlock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,519 shares to 202,295 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 6,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,750 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).