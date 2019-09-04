Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding Maintained by Riverpark Capital Management Llc; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stock Price Rose, Riverpark Advisors Has Raised Position

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $198.97. About 702,732 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 50.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 13,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 39,528 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.16. About 17,224 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 41,432 shares to 194,006 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,852 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Capital Limited Dba Holt Capital Partners LP owns 0.18% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,608 shares. Tru Invest Advsr has invested 0.94% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sei has 69,847 shares. 76,320 are held by De Burlo Group Inc. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 309,620 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 22,526 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd Liability holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 25,971 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hightower Limited Liability invested in 40,164 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 981,260 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Crosslink Capital Inc invested in 119,998 shares. 55,651 are owned by Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Com. State Common Retirement Fund reported 175,800 shares stake. Hills Financial Bank And Trust holds 7,114 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Palo Alto Networks’ Stock Lost 20% in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks: Leaders In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Names ‘Best Pure Play’ In Cloud Security – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.