Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding Held by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc; Activision Blizzard (Put) (ATVI) Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Raised Holding

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Put) (ATVI) by 57.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 22,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 7.13M shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 30,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 29,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 1.04M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Seems Skeptical Of Palo Alto’s Transition – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nomad Foods to Present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 34,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fincl Ser holds 0.01% or 109 shares in its portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0.43% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.02% or 997 shares. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 1,055 shares. Griffin Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.59% stake. Bowen Hanes & Commerce holds 1.24% or 115,003 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancorp has invested 0.15% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Ipg Inv has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,535 shares. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares to 124,068 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,350 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 51,025 shares to 44,221 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 54,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,449 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Manchester Capital Management Lc has 6,002 shares. Moreover, Cipher LP has 0.38% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 104,822 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors invested in 81,518 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.14% or 800,000 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt reported 0.27% stake. Lumina Fund Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.21% or 8,000 shares. Condor Cap stated it has 30,360 shares. Tobam holds 0.25% or 109,643 shares in its portfolio. 260 are held by Tradewinds Ltd Liability Co. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 201,987 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Mitchell Management Company holds 0.59% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 36,956 shares. Nbw Limited reported 21,589 shares stake. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 661,527 shares. Da Davidson & has 0.09% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 118,039 shares.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision (ATVI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Activision Blizzard, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ATVI) 13% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Rise of Esports — a Gamer’s Perspective – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chris Clay, Former Head Of ‘MTG Arena,’ Joins Blockchain Game ‘Gods Unchained’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.