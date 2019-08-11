Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding Held by Aqr Capital Management Llc; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $553,313

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 78 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 6,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 829,532 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 55,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 167,189 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.61M, up from 111,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 628,148 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 451,959 shares to 384,416 shares, valued at $115.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 29,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,352 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

