Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding Has Increased by Avalon Global Asset Management Llc; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Raised Cintas (CTAS) Position by $168.76 Million; Shares Rose

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 835 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,944 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81B, up from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $259.03. About 666,359 shares traded or 27.45% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $221.59. About 1.34M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: Palo Alto Networks Continues To Gain Share – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “How to Find Safety Inside PANW Stock and FTNT Stock – Investorplace.com” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Palo Alto Networks Is Gobbling Up Smaller Cybersecurity Companies – The Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 130 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 13,392 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com reported 0.12% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Neuberger Berman Group Limited owns 524,733 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 1.55M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 6,641 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Lc. B Riley Wealth holds 0.1% or 2,436 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc owns 3,846 shares. Montag A Associates Inc accumulated 12,234 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1.13M shares. Alexandria Cap Lc holds 0.28% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 8,009 shares. Marco Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,750 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 57,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares to 45,830 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,100 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. 40,000 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $8.65 million were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. ZUK NIR also sold $6.53 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt reported 5,512 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Mufg Americas Holding invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 3,781 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,834 shares. Cortland Inc Mo holds 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Boys Arnold owns 5,160 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 916,505 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Johnson Counsel holds 14,639 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 45,760 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1,791 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund holds 1,684 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 91 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106 worth of stock or 1,740 shares. Thompson Michael Lawrence also sold $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Tuesday, February 12.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI) by 169 shares to 329 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 7,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,711 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).