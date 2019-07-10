Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding Has Boosted by Smith Asset Management Group Lp; Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Has Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 652.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 262,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 302,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.47M, up from 40,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $214.7. About 519,774 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 6,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,827 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 101,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 4.02 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 21/05/2018 - LANNETT COMPANY INC - FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 9,542 shares to 449,284 shares, valued at $35.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 23,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,443 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $18.74 million activity. Klarich Lee sold 7,500 shares worth $1.68 million. BONVANIE RENE had sold 9,330 shares worth $1.87M. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65 million worth of stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4,800 shares to 10,476 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,182 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

