Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Raised Position; As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Stock Value Declined, Alpine Investment Management Cut Position

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 195,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 2,768 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.71M market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 2,413 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 5,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 30,754 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 24,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $217.98. About 153,953 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 95,000 shares to 377,000 shares, valued at $31.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 43,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,405 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.95 million shares to 10.18 million shares, valued at $122.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $49,350 activity. HAFT JAY M also bought $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares. 2,000 shares valued at $16,350 were bought by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7.