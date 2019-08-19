Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Declined; Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Holder Pl Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $4.20 Million

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.29 million, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 63,037 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 1,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 18,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 19,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.15% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.27. About 4.95 million shares traded or 286.17% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc accumulated 232,710 shares. 13,059 are owned by Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership. Rothschild Il has 0.85% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 29,730 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 87,824 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 131,115 shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 14,776 shares. Cumberland Prns stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.37% or 34,669 shares. 2,844 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 21,893 shares. Pdt Ptnrs owns 124,801 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0.03% stake. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). The California-based First Republic Investment has invested 0.13% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 184.51 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based WildFire Malware Prevention Service – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Palo Alto Networks vs. FireEye – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Seeing More Risk As Palo Alto Networks Evolves With The Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22,644 shares to 36,116 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.