Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Riverpark Advisors Has Upped Holding by $1.01 Million as Shares Declined; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Position in Kennedy (KW) by $850,521 as Stock Declined

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 240,538 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 13,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 628,148 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bankshares & Tru owns 19 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 577,200 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Cornerstone has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 194,709 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 105,402 shares. Da Davidson And Com accumulated 6,488 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 256,542 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Benjamin F Edwards And Com Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Etrade Cap Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,220 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 180 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 57,186 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc owns 109 shares.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,989 shares to 38,473 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,532 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 11.35 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.50M shares. Raymond James Associates reported 42,430 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial reported 3.64 million shares stake. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 18,156 shares. 3.46 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 232,265 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 82,840 shares stake. Jennison Assoc Lc reported 40,304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 12,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited has 725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sprott, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 487,469 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 382 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 191,898 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. Bowen Trevor had bought 13,500 shares worth $282,555.