Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Osborne Partners Capital Management Raised Stake; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Decreased Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Value Rose

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 203 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,191 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24M, down from 5,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $12.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2013.24. About 1.60 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered; 13/04/2018 – Credit Suisse says a post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year; 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video)

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $216.26. About 445,219 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33,137 shares to 12,740 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,917 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Ad.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $18.74 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider ZUK NIR sold $6.53M. 40,000 shares were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D, worth $8.65 million on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $1.68M was made by Klarich Lee on Tuesday, February 12.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,380 shares to 10,508 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

