Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Increased Stake; As Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Lifted Stake

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 384,479 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH PROPERTIES – SALE OF SUMMIT l AND SUMMIT Il TO BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS FOR $95.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to Hold Conference Call & Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Friday, May 4, 2018 at 11:00 AM (ET); 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement Provides for Brookfield Property Partners to Pay $1.2B Reverse Termination Fee Under Certain Circumstances; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 29,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 867,667 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 9,884 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 302,905 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 19,839 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 11.90 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 15,951 are owned by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Tru. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com owns 611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial Corp has 0.09% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1.88 million shares. Franklin Res reported 0.01% stake. Captrust Finance Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 157 shares. Davenport And Com owns 21,042 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Community Bankshares Na holds 38 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Taylor Asset Mngmt holds 10,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. Shares for $1.68M were sold by Klarich Lee. ZUK NIR sold 30,000 shares worth $6.53M.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares to 124,068 shares, valued at $15.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,300 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 423,855 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Covington holds 531 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 46,213 shares. Apriem holds 1,080 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Light Street Management Lc accumulated 207,400 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 102,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile accumulated 3,150 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company has 932 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated invested in 1,987 shares. Maine-based Schroder Investment Group Inc has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 997 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). California-based Montecito Bancorp And Tru has invested 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc stated it has 55,651 shares.