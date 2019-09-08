Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Lyon Street Capital Trimmed Stake as Share Value Declined; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $679,672

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 6,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 4,009 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.61M shares traded or 94.30% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holding invested in 60,168 shares. Westover Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mai Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mackenzie Fin holds 0% or 1,705 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv invested in 75,119 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cookson Peirce And Company accumulated 1,360 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 62,171 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 26,256 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 371,684 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bankshares has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.65% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 5,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 72,900 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares.