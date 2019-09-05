Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Light Street Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $30.27 Million as Stock Price Declined; Nikko Asset Management Americas Raised Caterpillar (CAT) Position by $1.18 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37M, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.10B market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $209.38. About 4.49M shares traded or 264.67% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 56,249 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 47,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $122.72. About 2.74M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94,450 shares to 52,350 shares, valued at $93.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 165,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,100 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 29,518 shares to 308,730 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 27,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,823 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.