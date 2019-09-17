Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Light Street Capital Management Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined; Capital World Investors Lifted Holding in Blackrock (BLK) by $58.33 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 60,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 146,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.94M, down from 207,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $212.34. About 904,023 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 124,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 8.14M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 billion, up from 8.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $437.64. About 451,044 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – AS AN ANCHOR INVESTOR AND KEY PARTNER TO ACORNS, BLACKROCK WILL HAVE AN OBSERVER SEAT ON ACORNS’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 EPS to $30.12 From $30.23; 15/05/2018 – REG-Ageas and BlackRock: Transparency notification; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO FINK SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 27/04/2018 – INTESA SAN PAOLO CHAIRMAN SAYS BANKING FOUNDATION COMPAGNIA SAN SANPAOLO HAS CUT ITS STAKE IN LENDER TO 7.54 PCT, BLACKROCK STABLE AT 5.1 PCT, FONDAZIONE CARIPLO AT 4.84 PCT; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock International Adds Nine Dragons, Cuts BT; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS MORTGAGES ARE ALSO TRADING AT MORE ATTRACTIVE VALUATIONS RELATIVE TO INVESTMENT GRADE CORPORATE DEBT; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, & KYRIBA REPORT A PARTNERSHIP TO HELP OPTIMIZE LIQUI; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Cl A (NYSE:DLB) by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $32.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 236,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

