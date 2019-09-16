Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Stake by $437,465 as Valuation Declined; Skba Capital Management Stake in M & T Bk (MTB) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 18,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, down from 20,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 1.18M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 72,020 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.25M, down from 96,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $158.44. About 612,191 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Noninterest Income $459M; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Raises Dividend to 80c; 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Llc reported 10,886 shares. Next Fincl Grp reported 698 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Amer Money Management Lc has 3,215 shares. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital owns 7,018 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial invested 0.13% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 33,537 were accumulated by Aviva Pcl. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 36,240 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 78 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.09% or 50,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Kistler has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 700 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1.44 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Harvard Mgmt holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 54,006 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 61,491 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,865 shares to 355,262 shares, valued at $61.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 112,990 shares to 468,545 shares, valued at $24.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 47,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $180,188 activity.