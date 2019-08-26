Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Harber Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $6.75 Million; Ubs Group Ag (Call) (UBS) Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Cut Stake by $1.15 Billion as Share Price Declined

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (Call) (UBS) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 95.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 795,948 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, down from 96.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 1.61 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 06/04/2018 – With UBS Launch, All Wirehouses Have Robo-Advisors — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.88B; 07/03/2018 TDC TDC.CO – UBS GROUP AG ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5%; 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Interest Income CHF1.74B; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Operating Income CHF7.7B; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROU; 21/03/2018 – N.Y. A.G. Schneiderman Announces $230 Million Settlement With UBS Over Misconduct Leading Up to Financial Crisis

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 37.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 27,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 46,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 73,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $203.6. About 680,459 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.62M shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $392.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 490,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,874 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 40,000 shares to 207,111 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS).