Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Chesley Taft & Associates Boosted Holding; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Value Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Boosted by $345,114 Its Position

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 43575% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 5,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 5,241 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.07B market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 7.87M shares traded or 27.17% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 2,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 25,971 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 23,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $197.85. About 4.00M shares traded or 212.36% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 8,025 shares to 48,225 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,352 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advsr Limited Lc holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Champlain Invest Ptnrs Limited accumulated 816,340 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc reported 0.01% stake. M&T State Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Alps Advisors Incorporated has 2,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 65,043 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 3,949 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 4,332 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm holds 1,615 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 30,754 were reported by Sphera Funds Mgmt. California-based L And S Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.48% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.09% or 1.77 million shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.38% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 14,125 shares. Field And Main State Bank holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,820 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raven Inds Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 15,861 shares to 84,053 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 28,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,592 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).