Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Bp Plc Decreased Position by $406,000 as Stock Declined; Chase Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $5.03 Million

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $211.86. About 843,021 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1883.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 13,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,596 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, up from 736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $393.29. About 645,767 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson wants to “wait and see” about the impact of Trump’s tariffs, but she’s optimistic her foreign customers won’t go away; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $482 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advsr reported 402 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability reported 22,493 shares stake. Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Scott & Selber holds 1.74% or 17,005 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 593 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 9,995 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.12% or 70,220 shares in its portfolio. First Washington holds 27,514 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Winch Advisory Serv Llc has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 340 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc has 0.85% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 32,175 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Crestwood Advisors Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 1,179 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.3% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,500 shares to 41,500 shares, valued at $78.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip.Com International A (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc Class A.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 8,257 shares to 10,543 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 4,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,017 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.