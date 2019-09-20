Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Allen Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.97 Million as Stock Declined; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Upped Stake

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,657 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, up from 5,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $234.18. About 2.61M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 9,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 5,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 14,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $209.9. About 203,734 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd owns 9,574 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Thomas White Int holds 0.2% or 4,763 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.11% or 6,862 shares. Motco holds 22,703 shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson holds 0.23% or 1,502 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.17% or 153,476 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd reported 0.3% stake. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 1.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Girard Prtnrs reported 1.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Co holds 21,875 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 23,589 shares. Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 169,306 shares or 0% of the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,901 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt holds 0.93% or 9,771 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 246,901 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 12,597 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% or 3,869 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 377,246 shares. Eulav Asset reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Co reported 2,310 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 61,983 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 40,700 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Lc reported 56,824 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru reported 3,018 shares. First Personal Financial accumulated 123 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Financial Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 130 shares. Moreover, Weatherly Asset LP has 0.28% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Shine Investment Advisory holds 397 shares.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 298,694 shares to 4.40M shares, valued at $185.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 122,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

