Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Reaches $204.70 After 9.00% Up Move; Model N (MODN) SI Increased By 19.54%

The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.46% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $204.7. About 297,629 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRCThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $19.65B company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $223.12 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PANW worth $1.77B more.

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) had an increase of 19.54% in short interest. MODN’s SI was 628,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.54% from 526,100 shares previously. With 183,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)’s short sellers to cover MODN’s short positions. The SI to Model N Inc’s float is 2.76%. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 65,592 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO

Among 2 analysts covering Model N (NYSE:MODN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Model N has $2600 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is -9.89% below currents $27.19 stock price. Model N had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 7 by Needham.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,876 activity. On Monday, August 19 the insider Anderson – Mark – Albert sold $70,876.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company has market cap of $889.43 million. The firm develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Model N, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Amer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Voya Investment owns 11,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 20,200 shares. Legal & General Plc owns 4,457 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Prns owns 102,144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Co stated it has 189,156 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 23,672 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 24,235 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 147,703 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 25,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc invested in 293 shares or 0% of the stock. Pdt Prns Lc accumulated 0.03% or 30,710 shares. 39,802 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Model N (NYSE:MODN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Model N (MODN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Needham & Company Upgrades Model N, Inc. (MODN) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Model N, Inc. (MODN) CEO Jason Blessing on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Palo Alto Networks, Inc. shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,389 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,844 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 10 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 105,768 shares. 1,335 are held by Focused Wealth. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 102,456 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Com invested 0.18% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Royal London Asset holds 37,460 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 298,633 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Avalon Global Asset Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 47,630 shares. Bourgeon Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). New York-based Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.35% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 85 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 2,663 shares in its portfolio.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.65 billion. The Company’s platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customerÂ’s network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Channel Checks Remain Strong, RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto -6% on sales exec departure – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based WildFire Malware Prevention Service – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.