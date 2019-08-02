Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Had 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report $0.27 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. PANW’s profit would be $25.91M giving it 205.51 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s analysts see 145.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $221.95. About 658,982 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition

Among 3 analysts covering Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Copa Holdings had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report. See Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $122.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/07/2019 Broker: S.A. Copa Holdings Rating: S.A. Class A Common Stock Old Target: $Overweight 105.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: S.A. Copa Holdings Rating: S.A. Class A Common Stock Old Target: $Underperform;In-Line 77.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $77 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Old Target: $70 New Target: $90 Upgrade

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Raymond James. Wedbush maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Buy” rating by FBN Securities on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS. Piper Jaffray maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse has “Sell” rating and $160 target. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Macquarie Research maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based WildFire Malware Prevention Service – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Twistlock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Cybersecurity Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity. 7,500 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $1.68 million were sold by Klarich Lee. Shares for $8.65M were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1. ZUK NIR sold $6.53 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Palo Alto Networks, Inc. shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Group stated it has 27,075 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Limited holds 0.39% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 3,721 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 913 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% or 25,076 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.34% or 4,017 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 80,445 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 562 are owned by . Moreover, British Columbia Corporation has 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 45,806 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 95 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 1,014 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pennsylvania invested in 0.02% or 14,776 shares.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.30 billion. The Company’s platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.18 billion. The firm offers approximately 337 daily scheduled flights to 73 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. It has a 103.06 P/E ratio. As of December, 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 99 aircraft comprising 14 Boeing 737-700 next generation aircraft, 64 Boeing 737-800 next generation aircraft, and 21 Embraer 190 aircraft.

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Copa Holdings, S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CPA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, Azul, and Copa Holdings Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Should Know About Copa Holdings, S.A.’s (NYSE:CPA) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InMed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Bruce S. Colwill, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer and Announces other Leadership Changes – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.