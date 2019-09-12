Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Networking & Communication Devices company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.90% of all Networking & Communication Devices’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Palo Alto Networks Inc. has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.10% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Palo Alto Networks Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palo Alto Networks Inc. 0.00% -5.10% -1.10% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Palo Alto Networks Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Palo Alto Networks Inc. N/A 223 0.00 Industry Average N/A 2.75B 0.00

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Palo Alto Networks Inc. 1 1 6 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 6.00 2.75

With consensus target price of $260.56, Palo Alto Networks Inc. has a potential upside of 21.52%. The potential upside of the rivals is 15.02%. Based on the data given earlier the research analysts’ view is that Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Palo Alto Networks Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Palo Alto Networks Inc. 0.68% 10.17% -8.06% 6.43% 15.78% 20.28% Industry Average 0.68% 10.17% 0.00% 6.43% 15.78% 20.28%

For the past year Palo Alto Networks Inc. has performance than Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Palo Alto Networks Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s competitors have 1.90 and 1.90 for Current and Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Risk & Volatility

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.91. Competitively, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customerÂ’s network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances. It also offers subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, uniform resource locator filtering, malware and persistent threat, laptop and mobile device protection, and firewall, as well as cyber-attack, threat intelligence, and content control. In addition, the company provides support services; and professional services, including application traffic management, solution design and planning, configuration, and firewall migration, as well as online and classroom-style education training services. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.