Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; NOW Inc. Has 1.1 Sentiment

NOW Inc. (DNOW) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 96 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 87 sold and reduced stock positions in NOW Inc.. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 116.23 million shares, down from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding NOW Inc. in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 69 Increased: 68 New Position: 28.

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report $0.27 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. PANW’s profit would be $25.91M giving it 184.51 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s analysts see 145.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.15% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.27. About 5.00 million shares traded or 290.52% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $325 highest and $160 lowest target. $277.88’s average target is 39.45% above currents $199.27 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 34 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. Wells Fargo maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $305 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Mizuho initiated Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $285 target. Oppenheimer maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Maxim Group maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Palo Alto Networks, Inc. shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.01% or 364 shares in its portfolio. 12,485 were reported by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Com owns 1,600 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 531 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport owns 500 shares. Numerixs Incorporated accumulated 2,350 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% or 6,933 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Network Limited Company owns 3,870 shares. Beck Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 1,705 shares. Bourgeon Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 16,616 shares. Moreover, Menta Capital Limited Co has 0.39% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Toth Advisory owns 1,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Channel Checks Remain Strong, RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based WildFire Malware Prevention Service – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.13 billion. The Company’s platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 744,988 shares traded. NOW Inc. (DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. It has a 19.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting.

Hutchinson Capital Management Ca holds 2.93% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. for 696,715 shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 1.24 million shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qv Investors Inc. has 2% invested in the company for 1.01 million shares. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Management Lp has invested 1.73% in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 392,282 shares.

More notable recent NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why NOW Stock Plunged Nearly 18% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “DistributionNOW Inc. (DNOW) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NOW’s Rebound Flattens Out in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.