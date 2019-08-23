Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Analysts See $0.27 EPS; Energy Income Partners Trimmed Its Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Holding

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report $0.27 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. PANW’s profit would be $25.91 million giving it 189.41 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s analysts see 145.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $204.56. About 1.11M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) stake by 0.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 57,527 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)’s stock rose 1.62%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 6.05 million shares with $148.20 million value, down from 6.10M last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline L now has $15.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 1.13 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.63 billion. The Company’s platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Among 22 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $325 highest and $190 lowest target. $279's average target is 36.39% above currents $204.56 stock price.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity. Shares for $188.94 million were sold by EMG Investment – LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.