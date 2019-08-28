Palo Alto Networks I (PANW) Shareholder Prudential Plc Has Upped Stake; Cognizant Tech Solutions Crp C (CTSH) Holding Has Upped by Rhumbline Advisers

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks I (PANW) by 227.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 3,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874,000, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $202.08. About 580,769 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Crp C (CTSH) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 39,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.20M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Crp C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 2.64 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New Com (NYSE:UGI) by 18,557 shares to 450,337 shares, valued at $24.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord Shs (NYSE:ALLE) by 6,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,979 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co Com (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.12% or 540,387 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 2.69% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Strategic Serv accumulated 0.5% or 49,984 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 0.34% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.36M shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,355 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 625 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 5.41M shares. Orrstown Fincl Service accumulated 14,267 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Moreover, Vision Cap Management has 0.9% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 44,730 shares. 1,807 are held by Cwm Lc. Bailard reported 44,715 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech accumulated 0.47% or 48,800 shares. Nomura Holdings has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 20,723 shares. 1.23 million were reported by Arrowstreet L P. Kbc Grp Nv holds 315,704 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 461,646 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Partners LP invested in 0.18% or 2,608 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Com Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 57,860 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 65,492 shares. Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 6,552 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 5,378 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,289 shares. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,995 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Axa holds 364,184 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Advisors stated it has 200 shares. Lord Abbett Comm Ltd Company has 60,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And reported 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy-the-Dip Candidate After a 25% Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Are the Analysts Right About Palo Alto Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on January 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks: An Alpha Bet That’s In Gear – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Street Reacts To Palo Alto Hitting New Highs – Benzinga” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 125,122 shares to 951,559 shares, valued at $125.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 31,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,870 shares, and cut its stake in Chaparral Energy Inc.