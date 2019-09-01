Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Stock Value Declined While Essex Investment Management Co Lowered Holding by $3.36 Million; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Boosted Zendesk (ZEN) Holding

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 13,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 61,083 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, down from 74,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 1.08 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 1.49 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.66M for 188.54 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Palo Alto Networks Inc. Stock Fell 18.7% in October – The Motley Fool” on November 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on January 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks: An Alpha Bet That’s In Gear – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Twistlock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 78,549 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bollard Gp Lc reported 0% stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 3,168 shares or 0.22% of the stock. The Maine-based Bangor Retail Bank has invested 0.33% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Carroll Associate Inc holds 1,608 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1,200 were reported by Boston Advsr Ltd Liability. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 2,925 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 342 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 175,800 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 12,684 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 2,848 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc holds 0.19% or 593,669 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 62,171 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Limited has 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd Com by 114,800 shares to 401,318 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antares Pharma Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 166,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 828,030 shares to 279,635 shares, valued at $35.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,658 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Zendesk Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zendesk Targets WhatsApp Users – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zendesk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons I Just Bought Slack – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.