Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Stock Declined While Essex Investment Management Co Trimmed Stake; Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Has Lifted Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 13,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 61,083 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, down from 74,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $209.42. About 698,875 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 582,338 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. 654 shares were sold by Armer Douglas N., worth $22,583 on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank defends CRE REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing Of $1 Billion Commercial Real Estate CLO – PR Newswire” on December 21, 2017. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Commercial Mortgage REITs: Watch Them Like A Hawk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 30,109 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 47,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 3,350 were accumulated by Botty Investors Limited Company. Hudson Valley Invest Adv has invested 0.06% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 250,477 shares. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Com has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 24,366 shares. Citadel Limited holds 410,244 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 24,163 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.77% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Group One Trading Lp invested in 1,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 0.02% or 42,125 shares in its portfolio. C V Starr Communication invested 2.81% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hardman Johnston Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,570 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp holds 166,862 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De reported 1.38M shares stake. Northern Tru Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1.16M shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0.15% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Johnson Counsel has 5,378 shares. Glenmede Na holds 2,305 shares. 95,194 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Choate Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 893 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 14,125 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 986 shares. Tremblant Capital Gp has 4.58% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset has invested 1.77% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Rech And Management reported 175 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Susquehanna Int Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 25,773 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Are the Analysts Right About Palo Alto Stock? – Investorplace.com” on January 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Reacts To Palo Alto Hitting New Highs – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of PureSec – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $27.40 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 BONVANIE RENE sold $1.87M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 9,330 shares. ZUK NIR sold $6.53 million worth of stock. $1.68M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by Klarich Lee.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 193.91 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natera Inc Com by 22,925 shares to 149,431 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Correvio Pharma Corp Com by 443,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc (NASDAQ:BDSI).