Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Stake Has Increased by Ipg Investment Advisors Llc; Zebra Technologies Cp (ZBRA) Holding Maintained by Smith Asset Management Group Lp

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 460 shares as the company's stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615.70 million, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $215.34. About 927,677 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Cp (ZBRA) by 187.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 118,130 shares as the company's stock rose 0.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 181,020 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.93M, up from 62,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $211.72. About 371,939 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Trans Svcs Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 15,000 shares to 630,024 shares, valued at $14.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK) by 150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,926 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18.74 million activity. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D had sold 40,000 shares worth $8.65 million on Friday, February 1. ZUK NIR had sold 30,000 shares worth $6.53 million on Friday, February 1. BONVANIE RENE sold 9,330 shares worth $1.87M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Company holds 524,733 shares. Cookson Peirce Co stated it has 1,360 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Mgmt Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pdt Partners Ltd stated it has 124,801 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has 69,820 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 0% stake. Allstate holds 1,472 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 1,280 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Azimuth Llc reported 42,122 shares stake. Serv Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Shelton Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 364 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 0.07% or 5,637 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0.06% or 609 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.07% or 3,515 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance" published on April 29, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 124,460 shares to 80 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 31,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,650 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).