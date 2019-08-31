Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Shareholder Hartline Investment Upped Position; Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Has Upped Church & Dwight (CHD) Position

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by 329.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 14,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 19,546 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 4,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Church & Dwight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.78. About 826,066 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 1,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 6,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 4,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 1.08M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Llc has 0.05% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Covington Capital invested in 0% or 750 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 3,560 shares. 7,380 are held by Cohen Lawrence B. Naples Global Advisors Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America De has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 1.19M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.44% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Jennison Assoc Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 24,616 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 503 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap holds 66,357 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cognios Cap Lc has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Albert D Mason Incorporated has 12,072 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership holds 26,634 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 7,311 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 69,820 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Citizens National Bank & Trust reported 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ameriprise stated it has 1.55M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 127,900 shares. Winfield Assoc accumulated 0.3% or 2,285 shares. Omers Administration holds 29,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.77 million shares. Myriad Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 75,000 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).