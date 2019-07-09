Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Cut Its Stake in Tortoise Energy Infra (TYG) by $374,739

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (TYG) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 16,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,931 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 62,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 66,998 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 13,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 61,083 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, down from 74,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $209.83. About 864,637 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC

Since January 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $7,141 activity. 110 shares were bought by Paquette Jennifer, worth $2,441.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 483 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested 0.08% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Fbl Mngmt Service Incorporated Ia reported 286,477 shares. Counselors invested in 0.02% or 21,116 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 1,776 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Co stated it has 15,147 shares. Cambridge Rech owns 45,658 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Us Bancshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Moreover, Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 374 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 14,700 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.06% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) or 17,608 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 2.26M shares in its portfolio. Sit Associates Inc holds 0.14% or 188,956 shares in its portfolio.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc Ads Rep Shs A by 84,470 shares to 102,942 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 100,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp Com (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware invested in 0.12% or 3,107 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.18% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,150 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 65,395 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 55,651 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 10,610 shares. Choate Invest holds 0.01% or 893 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset holds 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 15,721 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 8,078 shares. Champlain Inv Prtn Limited has 1.73% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 25,076 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 9,691 are owned by Telemus Cap Limited Co. Moreover, Highland Capital Management Lp has 0.38% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 25,000 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 5,637 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,076 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18.74 million activity. $1.87 million worth of stock was sold by BONVANIE RENE on Tuesday, January 15. 7,500 shares valued at $1.68 million were sold by Klarich Lee on Tuesday, February 12. ZUK NIR sold 30,000 shares worth $6.53M.