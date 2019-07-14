Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Position Boosted by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd; As Genpact Limited (G) Market Value Rose, Bain Capital Investors Lowered Its Position by $297.51 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 70,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 305,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.26M, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.94. About 785,745 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 430,846 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65 million. 7,500 shares were sold by Klarich Lee, worth $1.68 million on Tuesday, February 12. ZUK NIR sold $6.53 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 162,378 shares to 352,555 shares, valued at $100.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (NYSE:PRGO).

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03M for 23.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

