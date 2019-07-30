Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Market Valuation Declined While Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increased Its Holding; Pggm Investments Stake In Extra Space Storage Com (EXR) Was Has Upped

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 70,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 305,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.26M, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $225.65. About 761,549 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc Com (EXR) by 162.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 1.22M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.37 million, up from 754,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $111.41. About 542,385 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX) by 9,600 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Msci Japn (DBJP) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd Shs.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D also sold $8.65 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, February 1. 7,500 shares were sold by Klarich Lee, worth $1.68M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na owns 0.17% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 29,198 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 5,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). D E Shaw & stated it has 593,669 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.07% or 12,485 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 93,846 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). New York-based Amer International Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Cannell Peter B And has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 900 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 4,519 shares. Bartlett And Ltd holds 0% or 4 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1.04 million shares. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 107,086 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $174,458 activity.

