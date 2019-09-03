Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Holder Sg Americas Securities Has Upped Its Stake by $1.30 Million as Stock Value Declined; Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $491,556

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $21.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1797.74. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 09/05/2018 – Sears will use its Auto Centers to help install car tires ordered on Amazon; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 5,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 42,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26 million, up from 36,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $200.5. About 572,053 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 118,200 shares to 75,800 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) by 1.58M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,000 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 13,017 shares to 28,370 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 19,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,628 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

