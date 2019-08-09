Palladium Partners Upped Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH); Arga Investment Management LP Cut Its Baidu (BIDU) Position by $703,396

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 22.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 15,127 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 19,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $97.75. About 2.33 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 7,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 126,993 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, up from 119,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $62.52. About 2.23M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,603 shares to 399,767 shares, valued at $47.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,585 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport Etf (CSJ).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lumentum (LITE) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SNX vs. CTSH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.